LPG shortage fears trigger panic buying; eateries warn of shutdowns

As the war in West Asia entered its 12th day on Wednesday, India stepped up efforts to manage a potential fuel supply crisis. The conflict in West Asia is affecting the movement of liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG ) shipments, creating difficulties for businesses and raising concerns among consumers in several parts of the country.

The main reason for the disruption is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important sea routes for oil and gas trade. A significant share of India’s LPG imports travels through this narrow passage that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Why did panic buying begin in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Concerns over LPG supply led to panic buying in Lakhimpur Kheri, where many residents rushed to gas agencies to collect cylinders on Tuesday. Long queues were reported at LPG distribution centres in Lakhimpur city and nearby areas as consumers tried to secure their pre-booked cylinders amid fears of shortages.

However, district authorities said there was no shortage of LPG and urged people not to panic.

Prashant, a local resident, told PTI that earlier his LPG cylinder would usually be delivered on the same day or the next day after booking. This time, however, the delivery had not arrived even after five days, which worried him about a possible shortage.

Business owners, especially hotels and restaurants, were also anxious. Many claimed that commercial LPG cylinders were becoming difficult to obtain as gas agencies were prioritising domestic consumers.

ALSO READ: ACMA sends SOS to MHI over LPG crunch, export-import shipment delays District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh described the situation as a result of “false panic” among consumers. He added that across 83 LPG distribution centres in the district, around 16,000 domestic cylinders had been dispatched, while the average daily demand is about 15,000 cylinders.

How is Uttarakhand preparing alternative fuel options?

Amid the uncertainty over gas supplies, the Uttarakhand government has begun preparing contingency plans for businesses that rely heavily on LPG.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand prepares firewood supply for businesses amid LPG shortage To address the possibility of supply disruptions, the state government has instructed the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation to ensure sufficient availability of firewood. The wood can be used as an alternative fuel for commercial establishments if LPG supplies worsen.

Why are restaurants across states worried about LPG supplies?

Concerns about LPG availability have also begun affecting restaurants in several states . In Goa, restaurant owners fear closures if commercial LPG supplies remain tight. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the issue would be taken up with the Union Petroleum Ministry.

“It is a concern for the tourism industry. We will try to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

Goa has more than 3,000 registered restaurants, many of which depend heavily on commercial LPG cylinders.

Similarly, some hotels and eateries in Chennai temporarily shut operations on Wednesday due to the lack of commercial LPG supply. A notice displayed outside a popular hotel said: “Due to lack of LPG supply, March 11, 2026 has been declared a holiday.”

ALSO READ: Why Reliance's Jamnagar refinery makes it key to Trump's Texas oil plan Hotel associations in the state said the existing stock of commercial LPG in many outlets may last only one or two days. Several restaurants have already reduced their menus and switched to dishes that require less gas.

What steps has the government taken to secure LPG supplies?

The central government has asked oil refineries to increase LPG production to avoid domestic shortages. The government invoked the Essential Commodities Act to give priority to households over commercial users in gas distribution.

To prevent stockpiling, the gap between two LPG bookings has been increased from 21 days to 25 days.

(With agency inputs)