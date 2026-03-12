Iran clears Indian-flagged tankers to transit Strait of Hormuz: Sources

Iran has agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran, sources said. However, Reuters quoted an Iranian official who denied allowing the tanker to pass through. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the development.

The report comes after talks were held between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

The development is significant for India, which relies heavily on energy imports that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict has raised concerns about disruptions to shipping routes and global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital maritime corridor located between Iran and Oman. It connects the Persian Gulf in the north to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea in the south, providing access to the open ocean.

Oil and gas shipments through the strait had paused after tensions escalated following US-Israel strikes on Iran, raising fears of potential disruptions in global energy supplies. Around 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, more than 20 million barrels of crude oil, condensate and fuel moved through the waterway every day on average last year. Data cited by Reuters also showed that in 2025 the Strait of Hormuz was the world’s second-busiest oil shipping chokepoint, handling about 2.5 million metric tonnes of oil each day. Only the Strait of Malacca recorded higher traffic, with around 3.3 million metric tonnes transported daily.