West Asia war updates: LPG supply hit in India; Trump warns Iran on Hormuz

India is beginning to experience the effects of supply disruptions in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as tensions in West Asia intensify. Delays in shipments from key suppliers have slowed deliveries to Indian ports, prompting authorities and state-run oil companies to prioritise domestic consumption.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have temporarily suspended the supply of Non-Domestic Non-Exempted (NDNE) LPG across Punjab due to the escalating conflict in West Asia. The move has halted the dispatch of commercial LPG cylinders -- including 19 kg cylinders, as well as larger 47.5 kg and 425 kg jumbo cylinders.

LPG distributors have also been instructed not to accept refill bookings before the mandatory 25-day gap period.

The shortage is already affecting services in some cities. In Pune, the municipal corporation has temporarily shut down gas-based crematoriums after restrictions were imposed on the use of LPG components such as propane and butane amid the conflict, PTI reported.

US warns Iran against blocking oil shipments

Speaking at a press conference in Florida, US President Donald Trump also suggested the US military operation could end soon, though he did not provide a specific timeline. "Very soon. Look everything they have is gone, including their leadership... Most people have never even heard about the leaders that they're talking about. So it's obviously been very, very powerful, very effective," he said.

ALSO READ: Australia to send spy aircraft, missiles to help UAE against Iranian attack Trump also warned Iran against disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz , saying such a move would lead to a strong military response. “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Iran sets ceasefire condition

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran’s first condition for a ceasefire is that “no further aggression be launched”, as global leaders push for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

He added that several countries, including China, Russia and France, have contacted Iran regarding attempts to bring about a halt in hostilities, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Iran has accused the US of attempting to break up the country and take control of its energy resources. Speaking in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that Washington’s actions are aimed at gaining illegal control over Iran’s oil reserves.

"They aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches. Even before the US and Zionist entities' belligerent acts started, we were fully engaged in diplomatic efforts and many rounds of talks. They are doing all they can in order to provide justification for their crimes...," the spokesperson said.

Authorities in Iran have also warned that citizens living abroad could face property confiscation or legal penalties if they publicly support the US or Israel.

According to Iranian Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian, ongoing strikes across the country have caused heavy civilian casualties. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said that at least 1,255 people have been killed, including 200 children and 11 healthcare workers, with victims ranging in age from eight months to 88 years.

Developments inside Israel and regional threats

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that countries expelling Israeli and US ambassadors would be given “complete freedom and authority” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow, according to the Tehran Times.

The strategic waterway handles a large portion of the world’s crude oil shipments, making any threat to its security a major concern for global energy markets.

ALSO READ: Trump and Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine conflicts during telephone call In another statement, the IRGC said it would “determine the end of the war” in West Asia, responding to comments by Trump suggesting the conflict could soon conclude.

Gulf nations react as tensions rise

Saudi Arabia strongly criticised Iran’s actions, warning that continued attacks could escalate the conflict and affect regional relations. In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the kingdom has the right to take necessary steps to protect its security and sovereignty.

"...The Kingdom affirms that it retains its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to deter aggression," the ministry said.

Separately, UNICEF expressed concern over rising child casualties in Lebanon as the conflict spreads. The organisation said at least 83 children have been killed and 254 injured since March 2, with more than 10 children dying each day on average over the past week.

The UAE also reported that its consulate general in Iraq’s Kurdish region was targeted in a drone attack. Although the strike caused damage, no casualties were reported.

Oil prices and markets react

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after surging to their highest level in more than three years during the previous session. The decline came after Trump suggested the conflict could end soon, easing fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude dropped $6.51, or 6.6 per cent, to $92.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.12, or 6.5 per cent, to $88.65, Reuters reported.

On Monday, prices briefly surged past $100 a barrel, reaching session highs of $119.50 for Brent and $119.48 for WTI -- their highest levels since mid-2022 -- amid fears of major supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Gulf oil producers have started cutting output as shipping disruptions worsen.

Israel-Iran conflict

The ongoing Israel-Iran war started on February 28, with coordinated US-Israel airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites (Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan), military bases, and Tehran under "pre-emptive" operations. Tensions built after the US-Israel strike led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with missiles on Israel, Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar), hitting US assets. By March 10, strikes continue, causing over 500 Iranian deaths.

(With agency inputs)