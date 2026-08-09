Sunday, August 09, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Rain in AugPrepayment of LoanFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / India News / Isro eyes 300 satellites in six years, space station by 2035: Chairman

Isro eyes 300 satellites in six years, space station by 2035: Chairman

Isro plans at least 300 satellite launches over the next six years, an Indian space station by 2035 and the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission by the end of 2026

V Narayanan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation(center), at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony at Great Lakes Institute of Management, at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

V Narayanan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation(center), at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony at Great Lakes Institute of Management, at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is planning to launch at least 300 more satellites over the next five to six years and will also have a space station by 2035, V Narayanan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said on Saturday. He added that the uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight programme, would be launched by the end of this year.
 
This comes as space regulator IN-SPACe has started the process of handing over the operations and management of Isro’s upcoming Small Satellite Launch Complex (SLC) at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu to the private sector. The project may see an investment of Rs 986 crore.
 
 
"By the end of this year, the first uncrewed Gaganyaan rocket is going to lift off from Sriharikota. We are all working towards having our own space station by 2035. The Prime Minister has given us the task of taking at least 300 satellites to orbit in the next five to six years," Narayanan, who is also the Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman of Space Commission, said while addressing the 22nd Convocation Ceremony at the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.
 
He added that the Indian space programme had evolved from depending on rockets and satellites from other countries to having launched 434 foreign satellites from 36 countries on a commercial basis using Indian rockets. For the recent Operation Sindoor, too, India used more than 20 satellites.
 
Isro scientists saved Axiom 4 mission

Also Read

Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot's next mission: One launch a month; Vikram-2 liftoff by 2027-endpremium

ISRO Recruitment 2026

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 244 Assistant, UDC and JPA posts

ISRO

Datanomics: Isro's attrition spikes as its salary spend declinespremium

space tech, space startups, ISRO, India space mission, space tourism, space tech

Private investment in India's space sector crosses $618 million, says govt

vikram 1

Skyroot's Vikram-1 success puts India's private space sector in orbit

 
Last year, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station and the first Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma. However, Narayanan said Isro scientists had played a key role in averting a possible mishap during the launch of that mission.
 
Originally, the launch was planned for June 11 last year; it was finally conducted on June 25. "On June 10, me and my team were camping in Kennedy Space Centre, and we came to know the Falcon rocket that was supposed to carry Shukla and three astronauts had a leakage problem. The team discussed there, they cleared and the countdown was already going on for the next day morning launch. We, with our limited knowledge of 40 years, know it's a tricky job. We insisted on correcting it. When they inspected, there was a crack. Based on our insistence, the rocket launch was called off, and a catastrophic situation was avoided," he said.
 
Private sector to hold key role in SLC
 
IN-SPACe issued an expression of interest last week to hand over responsibility for the operation and management of the SLC, located at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, to an Indian private firm. This is in alignment with the space-sector reforms announced by the government of India and the Indian Space Policy–2023, which opened space operations to private-sector participation.
 
IN-SPACe, through Isro, will facilitate the handing over of facilities established at the SLC to the selected party for operation and management.
 
This opportunity is aimed at capable Indian industries with demonstrated experience in executing and managing large-scale, multidisciplinary infrastructure and operations projects and an interest in undertaking the operation and management of the Small Satellite Launch Complex (SLC) to provide commercial launch services to launch-vehicle operators.
 
To facilitate a smooth transition and capability development, Isro will provide the selected party with the necessary technical guidance, operational support, training and hand-holding assistance for a defined period, up to the completion of three launch services provided by the selected party to launch-vehicle operators or one year, whichever is earlier.
 
Narayanan pointed to the evolution of India’s space programme as a particularly powerful example of what could be achieved through perseverance and indigenous capability. From the first rocket launched from Indian soil in 1963, with components transported by bicycle, to Chandrayaan-3’s historic soft landing near the lunar south pole and the development of indigenous cryogenic engine technology, India’s journey, he noted, had been defined by the ability to overcome constraints and build capabilities against the odds.
 
The story of Isro, he emphasised, was equally a lesson in management and leadership. Bringing together multidisciplinary experts, subject-matter specialists, international partnerships and complex technological requirements under extreme constraints required more than individual brilliance. It required people who could work as a team, trust one another and remain focused on a shared purpose. "Isro succeeds because of the team," he told the graduating students.

More From This Section

Bio hazard waste, garbage, contaminated site, landfill

CPCB to act against states, UTs violating biomedical waste disposal rules

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear ED plea against Kejriwal's bail in excise case on Monday

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Ideological pollution at root of environmental degradation: Ex-SC judge

Assam Flood, Flood

Assam floods: 9 dead, 166,000 affected across 304 villages in Jorhat

PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Quit India Movement freedom fighters on anniversary

Topics : ISRO Gaganyaan mission Indian Space Research Organisation India space mission satellite launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 5:15 PM IST