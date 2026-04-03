Friday, April 03, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K LG Manoj Sinha orders magisterial probe into Ganderbal encounter

J-K LG Manoj Sinha orders magisterial probe into Ganderbal encounter

The family of the slain youth -- Rashid Ahmad Mughal -- had claimed that the deceased had no links to terrorism

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter in Ganderbal district in which one alleged terrorist was killed by security forces.

Several mainstream leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, had raised questions about the encounter that took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served".

The family of the slain youth -- Rashid Ahmad Mughal -- had claimed that the deceased had no links to terrorism.

 

Abdullah had said on Thursday that, "I believe the claim of the family should not be dismissed out of hand. At the very least this encounter needs a transparent & time bound probe with the facts made public".

"Any attempt to obfuscate or delay the announcement of a probe will only damage credibility & that is not in anyone's interest," he had said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS

Family moves HC for return of mortal remains of seafarer killed in Iran war

West Bengal Police

'Mastermind' of judicial officers' gherao in Bengal arrested from Bagdogra

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP to recruit over 81,000 police personnel in 2026-27: CM Adityanath

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha slams AAP after RS post removal

Adani, Yogi

Adani meets CM Yogi in Lucknow, backs UP's $1 trillion economy roadmap

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Ganderbal fake encounters Terrorsim terrorist Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis