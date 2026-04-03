J-K LG Manoj Sinha orders magisterial probe into Ganderbal encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter in Ganderbal district in which one alleged terrorist was killed by security forces.

Several mainstream leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, had raised questions about the encounter that took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served".

The family of the slain youth -- Rashid Ahmad Mughal -- had claimed that the deceased had no links to terrorism.

Abdullah had said on Thursday that, "I believe the claim of the family should not be dismissed out of hand. At the very least this encounter needs a transparent & time bound probe with the facts made public".

"Any attempt to obfuscate or delay the announcement of a probe will only damage credibility & that is not in anyone's interest," he had said on X.