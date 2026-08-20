J'khand HC stays cancellation of appointments through 11th, 13th JPSC exams

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of notifications cancelling the appointment of government employees through 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

The high court also stayed the operation of the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.

While hearing a bunch of petitions against the government notifications, Justice Deepak Roshan asked the state to furnish its reply by September 15, the next date of hearing.

By the order of the high court, the petitioners as well as other employees selected in the 11th and 13th JPSC exams and adversely affected by the notification of the government will now continue to hold their respective offices.

The development came after successful candidates of the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations protested as they are afraid of losing their jobs.

The court, however, made it clear that if any foul play is found in the appointment of a candidate during the investigation, the person will have to face the consequence and will lose the service.

The court said that the final appointment of candidates will be considered after the conclusion of the investigation and the outcome of the case.

When the case was taken up by Justice Roshan at 3:30 pm, the courtroom was packed with lawyers, government employees and candidates affected by the government notification. The court has also ordered the state to file its response in the matter.

Petitioners' advocate Amritansh Vats said that the court has prima facie stayed the notifications cancelling appointments through the 11th to 13th JPSC and the one for appointment of food safety officers.

He added that Justice Roshan observed that it violates the principle of natural justice and hence the matter has been stayed.

The court's stay has provided relief to around 450 candidates, he said.

Scenes of relief and celebration were witnessed outside the state secretariat after the high court's order brought relief to 54 candidates selected as Food Safety Officers, who had been awaiting the outcome following cancellation of their examination.

Aniket Dwivedi, posted as Food Safety Officer in Simdega, said the candidates were grateful to the high court after having worked hard to secure their appointments.

Dwivedi said he had resigned from his post as Agriculture Development Officer with the Haryana government to join the service in his native state.

"We will join duty from tomorrow. Injustice will not be tolerated," said Rohit Kumar, posted as Food Safety Officer, Garhwa.

Anjali Nibha Minz said, "Finally, we got relief. We will be joining our duties from Friday at our respective places of posting."

Asha Raj, posted as Food Safety Officer, Gumla, said their examination was among 22 examinations cancelled by the government.

Amid a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the JMM-led government on the night of August 18 cancelled 22 exams and ordered a probe into 23 others conducted since 2014.