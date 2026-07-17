Friday, July 17, 2026 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K's academic audit: Why the govt is reviewing books in schools, libraries

J&K's academic audit: Why the govt is reviewing books in schools, libraries

After a row over two books in school libraries, the J&K government has ordered a review of books and academic material across schools, colleges, universities and public libraries

Books

J&K has launched a review of books across educational institutions. (Photo: unsplash.com)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu & Kashmir government has ordered a large-scale review of books and other academic material in schools, colleges, universities and public libraries across the Union Territory, the Indian Express reported.
 
The move follows a controversy over two books that were supplied to government school libraries and were accused of portraying separatist leaders as "great personalities". After the row, the government withdrew the books, suspended officials and expanded the review to cover nearly all educational material.
 

Why did the controversy begin?

 
The issue started with two books, Personalities and Legends of Jammu and Kashmir and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, that were purchased for government school libraries under the Centre's Samagra Shiksha scheme for higher secondary students.
 
 
The books described several leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Masrat Alam and JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat, among the "great personalities" of the erstwhile state. Bhat was executed in 1984 after being convicted of murder.
 
According to the government, 123 copies of the first book were supplied to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second book reached schools in Jammu and Baramulla, the news report said.

Also Read

AC, air conditioner, inflation

Understanding Voltas AC price hike: Why other brands may follow next

Nasa Curiosity rover captures honeycomb structure

Nasa's Curiosity rover finds mysterious honeycomb-like structures on Mars

Budget 2026 healthcare - more faculty for better doctors

NMC notifies 137,000 MBBS seats: Is India closing the doctor gap?

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Home loan interest field greyed out in ITR? What it means for taxpayers

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO profile photo update can help avoid delays in PF claims, nominations

 
The books triggered protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu. Following the protests, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the suspension of eight School Education Department employees and directed a senior IAS officer to investigate the matter.
 
The two books were withdrawn from school libraries, while their authors and publishers were blacklisted.
 

How are books selected for school libraries?

 
According to government officials quoted by The Indian Express, subject teachers usually recommend books based on their expertise. These recommendations are reviewed by a book procurement committee in every school, which decides which books should be purchased for the library.
 
Some books, however, are procured centrally by the government and distributed to schools. Many of these purchases are made under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.
 

What has the government ordered now?

 
Soon after the controversy, the Director of School Education directed all government and private schools, as well as coaching centres, to examine every book available in their libraries, classrooms, offices and staff rooms.
 
Institutions were asked to certify that no book on their premises contains "objectionable material". The order said books should be checked for content that could hurt religious sentiments, violate existing laws, affect educational values or harm national interests.
 
Within a day, the government expanded the exercise beyond schools. Colleges, universities and public libraries were also brought under review.
 

What does the government consider "objectionable" material?

 
The government has defined objectionable material as content that is "factually inaccurate, misleading, distorted, inflammatory, unlawful or otherwise objectionable".
 
It also includes any material that directly or indirectly promotes, glorifies or justifies terrorism, violent extremism, secessionism, radicalisation or activities considered harmful to India's sovereignty, unity, integrity and security.
 
The administration has said that such material should not be procured, prescribed, recommended, circulated, published or made available in educational institutions, the news report said.
 
According to the government, the review is intended to strengthen academic standards, improve institutional accountability and create a uniform process for evaluating educational material across Jammu and Kashmir.

More From This Section

Indian Parliament sittings decline, Lok Sabha bills passed data, constitutional amendment bills India, parliamentary efficiency India, legislative productivity Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi parliament remarks, opposition role parliament India, bills passe

Monsoon session: Govt skips women's quota, delimitation in 5-Bill slate

How Parsi Dairy is remaking its legacy for life under modern retail

FDA suspends licence of Mumbai's famed Parsi Dairy Farm over hygiene issues

Rath Yatra

One dead, many ill in crowd surge during Rath Yatra in Puri

SC, Supreme Court

SC cancels anticipatory bail of HGPI chairman in scholarship scam case

Supreme Court

Centre tells SC it's working on fair solution in ethanol allocation dispute

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir books Educational institutes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayWipro Q1 ResultsICICI Bank Q1 Preview360 ONE WAM Q1 ResultUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results