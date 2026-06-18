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Home / India News / Japan's Takaichi may visit India in July with top execs from Suzuki, Toyota

Japan's Takaichi may visit India in July with top execs from Suzuki, Toyota

The business delegation may include automaker Suzuki Motor, trading house Itochu and Toyota Motor trading arm Toyota Tsusho

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Image: Bloomberg

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is likely to visit Assam in July, accompanied by executives from leading Japanese companies, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. 
The Japanese delegation is expected to visit Assam, where the focus is likely to be on investment opportunities, industrial cooperation and supply chain partnerships, the report said. 
On June 13, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state was preparing to welcome a "powerful global leader" next month, without naming the visiting dignitary. 
If confirmed, the trip would be Takaichi's first visit to India since taking office in October 2025.

Top Japanese execs to be part of delegation

 
The report said the delegation may include automaker Suzuki Motor, trading house Itochu and Toyota Motor trading arm Toyota Tsusho, adding that some of them were planning to sign business deals. 
 

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The proposed visit comes as India and Japan seek to expand cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, critical technologies and regional connectivity. Japan is already among the largest investors in India, with companies such as Suzuki playing a key role in the country's automobile sector.

Japan's investment in India's Northeast

Japan has emerged as a key development partner for the Northeast. In 2017, the India-Japan Act East Forum was launched to promote connectivity, infrastructure and socio-economic projects in the region. 
Tokyo has helped finance several road, bridge and water-supply projects across the Northeast through concessional loans and technical assistance. 
The region is also central to India's Act East policy, which seeks to strengthen trade and connectivity links with Southeast Asia. For Japan, deeper engagement in the Northeast aligns with efforts to support regional connectivity and bolster strategic cooperation with India in the Indo-Pacific. 
According to the Nikkei Asia report, as many as 59 Japanese corporate offices were in Assam, primarily in finance and insurance, as of 2024. 
Official confirmation of Takaichi's visit is awaited from both countries. 

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Topics : Japan Assam Northeast India BS Web Reports Suzuki Motors

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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