Jawan killed in attack on Assam Rifles close to India-Myanmar border

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway, they said.

Preliminary reports suggested that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42) and injuring four others.

The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, while details regarding their condition were awaited.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, the official said.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu said he had received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details.

"We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it," the SP said.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary force has paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

In a post on X, the Assam Rifles wrote, "Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Jangkhokai Kuki who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Sep 2026 and offer deep condolences to the family of our Brave Soldier. DG Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles stand firmly with the bereaved family."

A police officer said no insurgent group has claimed responsibility but said NSCN (K-YA) and ULFA are active in the region.