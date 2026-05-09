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Jhalmuri becomes flavour of victory at Bengal BJP's maiden oath ceremony

The state BJP set up 20 jhalmuri stalls across the sprawling venue in central Kolkata, while several independent vendors were also seen doing brisk business along the periphery

jhalmuri modi

The humble snack hogged national limelight at the height of hustings during the recently concluded Assembly polls as the prime minister made an unscheduled stop during his campaign in Jhargram | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

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Jhalmuri, the quintessential Bengali street snack that became an unlikely symbol in the bitter TMC-BJP fight for over a month, found pride of place at the swearing-in of West Bengal's first BJP government at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday.

The state BJP set up 20 jhalmuri stalls across the sprawling venue in central Kolkata, while several independent vendors were also seen doing brisk business along the periphery.

Scores of people attending the ceremony made a beeline for the stalls to savour the snack made of puffed rice, green chillies, and an assortment of spices.

"I am loving jhalmuri more today because of our heady victory in the election," said Manjari Basu, who came from Tollygunge, in Kolkata's southern quarters, to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

 

Manish Yadav from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, holding a paper packet of jhalmuri in hand, said the snack tasted sweet instead of spicy because of the BJP's momentous victory.

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The humble snack hogged national limelight at the height of hustings during the recently concluded Assembly polls as the prime minister made an unscheduled stop during his campaign in Jhargram on April 19 to savour jhalmuri from a nondescript roadside stall.

Since then, 'jhalmuri' became part of the political crossfire with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleging that Modi's pit-stop at the shop was "all drama" and the prime minister retorting that the rival party was feeling the heat of chillies after he had the snack.

While Modi had remarked that the BJP would hold victory celebrations on May 4 and distribute sweets as well as jhalmuri among people, the then chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, said that she would send the prime minister bhelpuri, which is available in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal BJP

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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