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Home / India News / Jharkhand govt holds talks with job aspirants over alleged paper leaks

Jharkhand govt holds talks with job aspirants over alleged paper leaks

Devendra Nath Mahto-led protesters seek cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, independent probe into alleged irregularities

Jharkhand Protest, Protest

Ranchi: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto during an indefinite hunger strike over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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The Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with the Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction of the protesting job aspirants over the alleged paper leaks.

The meeting began at the state guest house in Ranchi as Mahto's fast over the issue entered its seventh day.

An eight-member delegation of the grouping was meeting government officials following massive protests in the state capital over the last two weeks.

"We have been demanding immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency," Mahto, a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, told PTI.

The protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST