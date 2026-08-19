Jharkhand govt releases list of 44 exams cancelled due to irregularities

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday night released a list of 44 recruitment exams that have been cancelled due to irregularities, amid student protests over the issue.

Issuing eight notifications late at night, the Jharkhand government said the cancelled exams include those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.

The exams cancelled include recruitment for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers among others.

The state government, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, announced the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students, as well as all examinations conducted by outsourced agency TDPL and the results published by it.