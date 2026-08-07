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Home / India News / Jharkhand govt tables ₹8,399 cr supplementary budget for FY'27 in assembly

Jharkhand govt tables ₹8,399 cr supplementary budget for FY'27 in assembly

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year

Jharkhand assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishor and others (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹8,399 crore in the assembly for the current 2026-27 fiscal, amid the opposition's protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year.

Earlier in February, Kishore presented the annual budget of ₹1.58 trillion for the 2026-27 financial year in the state assembly.

The Assembly's Monsoon session started on Thursday and will conclude on August 12.

There are five working days during the session, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath told the House on Thursday.

The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 10.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jharkhand Budget 2026

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:58 PM IST