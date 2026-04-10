Justice Yashwant Varma tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu

Former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu with immediate effect.

"While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," Justice Varma said in his letter to Murmu.

Justice Varma, who was also a judge of the Allahabad High Court before being transferred to the Delhi High Court, had been mired in controversy after a wad of cash was allegedly found at his official residence in Delhi by firemen who had gone there to extinguish a fire.

The fire started at an outhouse of the official Delhi residence of the judge on March 14, 2025. Firefighters who had gone there to extinguish the fire discovered large amounts of burnt cash. A few videos showing the burnt room and wads of cash also started circulating soon.

Though Justice Varma and his wife were then travelling in Madhya Pradesh, their daughter and his elderly mother were present at the house. The discovery of burnt cash led to corruption allegations, which Justice Varma denied. He maintained that he was being targeted under a conspiracy.

An in-house inquiry was subsequently ordered by then Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna. A three-member panel, comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman, was constituted on March 22, 2025. The panel began proceedings on March 25 and submitted its findings in early May last year.

After reviewing the report, the CJI asked Justice Varma to resign or face impeachment proceedings. With no resignation forthcoming at the time, the report and the judge’s response were forwarded to the President and the Prime Minister for further action.

In the interim, Justice Varma was also transferred from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court, and his judicial responsibilities were withdrawn. Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated formal removal proceedings in August 2025 by constituting a Judges Inquiry Committee.

The panel initially included Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and senior advocate B Vasudeva Acharya, with Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar later replacing Justice Shrivastava following his retirement.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India declined to halt the inquiry process. A Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma held that the procedure under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, had been duly followed and found no violation of fundamental rights.