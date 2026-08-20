K'taka orders MUDA to cancel illegal allotment of 1,100 alternative sites

The Karnataka government has directed MUDA to cancel all allotments of alternative sites made in violation of its March 2023 directive and initiate legal proceedings for cancellation of sale deeds wherever such sites have already been registered.

With this order, about 1,100 illegally allotted alternative sites worth Rs 2,000 crore will be cancelled in Mysuru city by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), authorities said.

The Urban Development Department, in a letter dated August 19, directed the MUDA and other concerned authorities to implement the recommendations of a High-Level Technical Committee with immediate effect.

The government said the directions "shall be strictly complied with and implemented with immediate effect".

"In case of any failure to comply, appropriate action will be initiated as per the rules," the order warned officials.

The department has specifically ordered cancellation of all allotment orders through which alternative sites have been allotted in violation of the Government's direction contained in a letter --UDD 71 MAA 2023 (e)-- dated March 14, 2023.

For alternative sites already registered at sub-registrar offices, the authorities have been directed to file civil suits seeking cancellation of the registered sale deeds.

"In cases where a sale deed has not yet been executed, the authority shall not execute or issue sale deeds for such cases until the Government frames guidelines and issues appropriate directions," the letter said.

The government has also directed the Mysuru City Corporation or the concerned City Municipal Council/Gram Panchayat to withhold khata issuance for such registered alternative sites.

If khata has already been issued, the local bodies have been asked to cancel it under the relevant municipal and panchayat laws.

The Urban Development Department has sought an immediate compliance report on the action taken by the authorities.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government has directed the cancellation of around 1,100 50:50 alternative sites in the Mysuru Development Authority. Their value can be estimated at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

In the first phase, allotments made in violation of the rules after March 14, 2023, have been cancelled. In the second phase, steps are being taken to examine violations in cases where allotments were made even before March 14, 2023, he said, adding that if any irregularities are found, action will also be taken against those cases.