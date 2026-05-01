Govt announces Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2026 schedule, registrations open

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that this year's Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will take place between June and August and will be conducted via two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

Interested applicants may register on the website and submit their applications online. The ministry’s statement said that a total of 20 batches comprising 2,000 pilgrims will undertake the yatra this year. Each batch will consist of 50 yatris, with 10 batches travelling via Lipulekh Pass and 10 via Nathu La Pass.

How to apply for Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2026?

Visit the official website: kmy.gov.in

Complete the online application form and submit it digitally

No physical documents, letters, or faxes are required

Applicants can choose either route or opt for both with a priority preference

Selection will be done through a computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced process

Applicants can also submit queries and feedback through the online portal.

MEA on 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

For the second consecutive year, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Chinese government, will be held from June to August 2026. The pilgrimage reopened last year after China showed signs of improved bilateral ties, particularly following the completion of troop disengagement along the border.

The ministry set the last date for Yatra registration as May 19. “Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of the People’s Republic of China is set to take place from June to August,” the statement said.

“This year, 10 batches are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand state crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through Sikkim state crossing over at Nathu La Pass,” it added.

It stated that a "computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process" will be used to choose the pilgrims from among the applicants. It further stated that every step of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra procedure, from online application to pilgrim selection, is entirely computerised.

About Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance. It is considered sacred by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, as Mount Kailash is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake this pilgrimage, regarded as one of the most spiritually significant journeys in the region. Mount Kailash (6,638 m) and Lake Mansarovar, located in Tibet, China, together form one of Asia’s most sacred pilgrimage sites. Revered by Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva and also by Buddhists and Jains, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is typically undertaken between June and September. The journey involves arduous trekking at high altitudes (around 4,590 metres and above) and offers a unique blend of physical challenge and spiritual experience.