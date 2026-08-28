Friday, August 28, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchNifty IT indexNepal FloodsAther Energy sharesHP OmniPad 12 reviewGalaxy S26 FE LaunchTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / India News / Kanda Express carrying 453 tonnes of onion reaches Delhi as prices surge

Kanda Express carrying 453 tonnes of onion reaches Delhi as prices surge

The onion, stored at Nashik, will be sold at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg in Delhi-NCR

Kanda Express

Workers load sacks of onions on a truck from the "Kanda Express", a dedicated goods train transporting bulk onion consignments to the capital from Nashik, at Adarsh Nagar railway station, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The first 'Kanda Express', a dedicated rail rake, carrying about 453.65 tonnes of onion from Nashik in Maharashtra arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of the government's efforts to boost supplies in the national capital and nearby cities and rein in prices.

"The first Kanda Express, carrying 453.65 tonnes of onion in 21 wagons, reached the national capital in the morning," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI.

The onion, stored at Nashik, will be sold at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg in Delhi-NCR. Some of the stock will also be sent to nearby cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jammu, she said.

 

The Centre currently holds about 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock under the Price Stabilisation Fund.

Khare said a Kanda Express rake bound for Chennai would be loaded on Friday, followed by rakes for three other destinations -- Madurai, Ernakulam and Guwahati -- one after another. The impact of the buffer stock release is expected to bring down retail onion prices in Delhi within a week, she added.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India

Agriculture ministry teams work to bridge farmgate-retail gap in onions

onions, onion

Centre to sell onions at ₹35/kg in Delhi from Thursday amid price surge

Patiala House Courts

Court refuses to stay eviction of Delhi Race Club, rejects interim plea

Delhi Rains, Rain, waterlogging

NDMC apologises for waterlogging, plans measures to prevent recurrence

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi logs 2,308 H1N1 cases, CM Rekha Gupta calls emergency review meet

Retail onion prices in the capital rose 88 per cent to ₹62 per kg on Thursday, up from ₹33 per kg a year earlier, according to data from the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The all-India average retail price stood at ₹46.58 per kg, while the wholesale rate was ₹38.29 per kg on the same day.

Despite the spike in prices, Khare said onion availability remains comfortable to meet domestic demand in the coming months, supported by an estimated production of 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, broadly on par with 307.67 lakh tonnes produced the previous year.

FROM 14 RAKES TO 86

The Kanda Express initiative, launched in 2024-25 to improve logistical efficiency for large-scale onion movement, has been scaled up significantly.

In 2024-25, 14 railway rakes carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of onion buffer stock were dispatched to five cities. In 2025-26, this expanded sharply to 86 rakes carrying about 88,000 tonnes of onions to 16 major cities across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Paneer

Nationwide ban on analogue paneer may be next as states step up action

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, wishes happiness and prosperity

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR likely to get rain on Raksha Bandhan, heavy showers across India

Nepal flash flood

UP intensifies monitoring of Gandak, other rivers after Nepal flash floods

AI, Artificial Intelligence

K'taka explores voice AI pilots in skilling, healthcare, citizen services

Topics : Delhi onion price onion price rise onion prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:52 AM IST