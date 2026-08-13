Kanwar yatra ends with 7,000 tonnes of waste, Haridwar starts cleanup

As the annual Kanwar Yatra concluded in Haridwar on August 11, the city was left with approximately 7,000 metric tonnes of waste. Nearly 2,000 metric tonnes were generated during the final two days alone, as a record 48 million pilgrims visited the holy city during the festival.

In response, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has launched a large-scale cleanup operation spanning pilgrimage routes, river ghats, markets, main roads, and parking zones.

What was left behind after Kanwar Yatra?

The massive footfall brought with it a significant waste-management challenge. Discarded clothes, plastic, bottles, Kanwar structures, and other waste littered several parts of the city.

At Har Ki Pauri, one of Haridwar's most prominent ghats, visuals showed waste scattered around the area, while bottles containing urine were reportedly found in changing rooms. Cleaners were seen removing the waste as the civic authorities began clearing the affected areas. The issue has also raised concerns about the environmental impact of such a large gathering.

Discarded clothes alone accounted for several metric tonnes of the accumulation, which officials plan to segregate and send for recycling.

The aftermath was also felt by some local businesses, with reports of rooms rented to Kanwar pilgrims being left filled with garbage and some properties suffering damage.

Haridwar launches mega cleanup drive

The municipal corporation has deployed additional manpower and vehicles to tackle the post-Yatra waste as part of a mega cleanliness drive running from August 12 to 18. Around 1,000 additional outsourced workers and more than 80 vehicles have been assigned to sanitation, garbage collection, transportation, and disposal.

The cleanup is focusing on:

Major Ganga ghats and riverfront areas

Kanwar routes and track

Markets, roads, and parking areas

Other crowded public spaces used during the pilgrimage

Drones, solar bins used for sanitation

The municipal corporation used drones to monitor sanitation along major Kanwar routes and crowded areas during the pilgrimage.

The civic body also tested solar-powered sensor dustbins as part of efforts to introduce technology into waste management.

Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said the sanitation work does not end with the Yatra and that teams would continue clearing the waste until the city's ghats and public spaces were restored.

Waste problem beyond Haridwar

The post-Kanwar waste challenge has also been reported in Gangotri, where around 57,000 pilgrims visited during Sawan. The forest department launched a special cleanliness drive there and collected over 50 sacks of waste, even though Gangotri is a designated plastic-free zone.