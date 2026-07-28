The movement of all vehicles will be banned on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway and the Ganga Canal road from August 4 to 12 due to the Kanwar Yatra, news agency PTI reported. Heavy vehicles have been restricted on these routes from July 30.

Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey reportedly said a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the yatra to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra said police divers would be deployed at key bathing spots along the Ganga Canal road to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The administration has also set up a temporary police station at Rampur Tiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun highway to assist kanwariyas. A sub-inspector and 20 police personnel will be deployed at the temporary police station.

Meanwhile, police in Meerut and Baghpat directed DJ operators to follow government guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage. DJ and kanwar structures must not exceed 10 feet high and 12 feet wide, while sound levels must remain below 75 decibels. Police have also banned participants from carrying weapons such as hockey sticks, baseball bats, clubs and swords.

Delhi govt hikes financial aid for Kanwar camps

The Delhi government has increased financial assistance for Kanwar camps ahead of this year's yatra, citing a rise in the number of pilgrims, inflation and higher operating costs. The maximum grant has been raised from ₹11 lakh to ₹15 lakh, while free electricity of up to 1,200 units for Kanwar samitis will continue.

The revised assistance is as follows:

Over 20,000 sq ft: ₹9 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹15 lakh for 6–12 days

₹9 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹15 lakh for 6–12 days 15,001–20,000 sq ft: ₹8 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹9 lakh for 6–12 days

₹8 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹9 lakh for 6–12 days 10,001–15,000 sq ft: ₹6 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹8 lakh for 6–12 days

₹6 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹8 lakh for 6–12 days 5,001–10,000 sq ft: ₹3 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹5 lakh for 6–12 days

₹3 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹5 lakh for 6–12 days Up to 5,000 sq ft: ₹2 lakh for 3–5 days and ₹3 lakh for 6–12 days

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the number of Kanwar camps in Delhi has increased from 170 in 2024 to 308 in 2025. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the advance and final instalments of the grant would be released directly by the office of the district magistrate.

What is the Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage during which devotees collect water from the River Ganga in Haridwar and carry it on foot over long distances to offer it at Shiv temples.

The pilgrimage begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan) and concludes on Sawan Shivratri. In 2026, the yatra begins on July 30 and ends on August 11.