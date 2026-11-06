Karnataka minister alleges oil firms supplied petrol with over 20% ethanol

Karnataka's Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad has alleged that oil marketing companies are supplying petrol blended with more than 20 per cent ethanol, with tests recording levels of over 30 per cent in some cases in the state.

Calling for action against the oil companies, Arshad said the allegations were based on tests conducted on fuel samples collected from multiple locations within the state, including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

"Samples drawn from all major fuel companies have shown an ethanol blend of more than 20 percent. With Indian Oil (IOC) and Hindustan petroleum (HPCL) recording a blend percentage of 31.2 and 30.5 respectively," Arshad said in a press statement.

The samples were initially submitted to the in-house laboratories of IOC and BPCL, but the test reports issued by these laboratories did not disclose the ethanol content of the fuel, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters. "We, therefore, had the samples tested at NABL accredited and ISO certified laboratories," he said. According to Arshad, an ethanol percentage of 27 per cent was found in HPCL's petrol sample and 26.5 per cent in BPCL's sample, among others. "An email sent to IOC, BPCL, HPCL and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas seeking comments on the claim made by Arshad remained unanswered"

India consumes 6,200 crore litres of fuel every year, and a 10 per cent mileage loss at ₹100 per litre means a ₹62,000 crore annual hit to consumers due to this over-blending, the statement said, adding that vehicles not designed for such fuel face damage to filters, fuel pumps, injectors, hoses and seals, leading to a further ₹39,000 crore loss in repair costs.

The state government claimed in the statement that 99 per cent of India's 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on ethanol blends exceeding 20 per cent, and even vehicles sold after April 2023 were certified only for blends of up to 20 per cent.

"In addition most dispensing units currently in use at petrol pumps are also designed for blends of only up to 15 percent ethanol. This raises serious questions about the rollout of the ethanol blending policy as the dispensing infrastructure and related systems were not adequately upgraded to handle higher ethanol blends, leaving consumers to bear the consequences," it said.

Arshad demanded that the central government publicly clarify the actual ethanol blend being supplied to consumers, initiate action against all OMCs supplying petrol with more than 20 per cent ethanol and compensate every consumer whose vehicle has been damaged through a time-bound claims process.

Responding to the claim, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL reaffirmed E20 fuel quality standards and questioned the testing methodology. "The OMCs would like to clarify that the claims, as reported, are not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures. E20 petrol supplied by the three OMCs across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline," they said. The OMCs raised concerns regarding the sampling procedure and the methodology adopted for the October 2026 exercise. "The Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, read with the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) 2024, prescribes a defined procedure for sampling, retention, testing and communication of results," they said. He also demanded that every fuel pump in the country be mandated to display the ethanol blend percentage, allowing consumers to choose from the range of blends available.

The OMCs added that the prescribed procedure requires six one-litre samples to be drawn, with two samples handed over to the dealer against acknowledgement, two retained by the oil company or department, and two sent to a laboratory specified under Schedule III of the Control Order or notified in the Official Gazette. The sample labels are required to be jointly signed, and the test results communicated to the dealer and the oil company within the prescribed timeframe, they said.

"While samples drawn during the September 2026 exercise were routed through the State Level Coordinator to designated OMC laboratories and tested for the quality parameters requested under the MDG 2024, the subsequent exercise in October reportedly involved samples drawn without the participation of OMC representatives. The OMCs have also not received the corresponding retention samples, complete outlet-wise details or laboratory reports, despite seeking these through the State Level Coordinator," the statement said.