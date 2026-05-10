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Home / India News / Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away at 66, condolences pour in

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away at 66, condolences pour in

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar

D Sudhakar breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. Image: X@priyankagandhi

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness, a medical bulletin said.

He was 66.

The planning and statistics minister breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences here. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.

"Honourable Minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 yrs old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City," Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin.

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

 

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Mourning his demise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was saddened to hear about Sudhakar's death. He said when he met him in the hospital, he felt he would recover.

"Sudhakar was a person with immense concern and commitment towards public service. Such a person should have remained among the people for many more years. Despite the continuous efforts of doctors and the prayers of all of us, Sudhakar has left us today. This is an extremely painful moment," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Condoling his death, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Sudhakar had rendered exemplary public service in a people-friendly manner.

In a post on 'X', Sudhakar said, "I pray that God grant eternal peace to D Sudhakar and give strength to his family to bear the grief. Om Shanti."  Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, too expressed his grief over Sudhakar's demise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Karnataka Congress

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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