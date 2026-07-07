Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karur stampede: SC rejects DMK plea on TN ministers' influencing witnesses

Karur stampede: SC rejects DMK plea on TN ministers' influencing witnesses

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10

SC, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court questioned how the Tamil Nadu chief minister's visit could influence witnesses, allowed the DMK to withdraw its plea and granted liberty to pursue other legal remedies (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the DMK for questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled meeting with the families of the Karur stampede victims, and refused to entertain its plea alleging that state ministers were influencing witnesses in the case.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe asked the DMK as to how can the court regulate the visit of the executive head.

The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how does visiting stampede victims amount to influencing witnesses.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10.

 

The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law or else the court will dismiss it.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Karur stampede: SC to hear plea alleging bid to influence witness on July 7

artificial intelligence

AI is shaping decisions. But who is liable when it gets it wrong?

SC, Supreme Court

SC halts Delhi govt-ordered CAG audit of power distribution companies

artificial intelligence

'Methyl isocyanate of law': Supreme Court sets aside AI-generated verdicts

Vijay, TVK

Mass exodus continues from AIADMK, 3 ex-ministers, cadres join TVK

Kumar agreed to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach any other forum.

The top court dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

DMK secretary RS Bharati had filed the plea seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu chief minister, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused people from making public statements on the case and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe.

The plea referred to reports that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Karur to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims.

Bharathi, who has sought impleadment in a pending case, submitted that several people initially chargesheeted in the case were now ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following the 2026 assembly elections.

On October 13 last year, the top court ordered a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people were killed, saying the incident had shaken the national conscience and deserved a fair and impartial investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta, Indonesia

India, Indonesia to jointly develop Sabang Port; sign BrahMos, Astra deals

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED searches in Trinamool Congress' bank accounts 'suspect' funds case

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Prabowo Subianto, India Indonesia

PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC upholds death penalty for 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts

Mumbai-Pune Expressway, missing link

Monsoon mayhem: Heavy rains disrupt transport, trigger floods, landslides

Topics : Supreme Court DMK Tamil Nadu Stampede joseph vijay chandrasekhar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Bank ShareTCS Q1 PreviewEPFO UAN Activation New RuleCochin Shipyard Share PriceRITES Share PriceInfoedge Share PriceIndia Mansoon Updates