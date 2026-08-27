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Home / India News / Kasol forest land used to store, segregate garbage in July 2024: Report

Kasol forest land used to store, segregate garbage in July 2024: Report

The garbage was temporarily stored there for segregation by the waste-management contractor after transportation to a solid waste management plant was disrupted

Kullu or the ‘ghost tree’

The land, which is part of the ecologically sensitive Parvati Valley, was identified as an interim measure after a solid waste management plant near Manali stopped accepting garbage from Kasol. (Representative Image)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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A portion of forest land in Kasol was used to store and segregate municipal waste in July 2024, the Kullu administration of Himachal Pradesh informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT), The Times of India reported on Thursday.
 
The land, which is part of the ecologically sensitive Parvati Valley, was identified as an interim measure after a solid waste management plant near Manali stopped accepting garbage from Kasol.
 
This comes as Kasol, one of Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destinations, attracts thousands of visitors during the peak tourism season, putting additional pressure on waste-management infrastructure.
 
The Kullu administration, in a report filed with the NGT, stated that the decision to dump garbage in a forest area was taken at a meeting of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Manikaran, on July 11, 2024, the TOI report stated. The garbage was temporarily stored there for segregation by the waste-management contractor after transportation to the solid waste management plant at Rangri was disrupted.
 
 
The disruption in waste transportation also led to repeated violations of contractual terms by the agency engaged for garbage collection, the report added.

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After terminating the contract with Lakshay Total Solutions over unsatisfactory performance, the administration said it transported the segregated refuse-derived fuel to a cement factory in Solan district’s Bagha. It added that the plastic recovered during segregation was sold to scrap dealers.
 
The administration, in its report, added that around ₹51 lakh has been released for the proposed solid waste management and material recovery facility in Kasol, but the project has been delayed, TOI reported.
 
The administration repeatedly directed officials and the contractor to expedite construction of the proposed facility in Kasol and set a two-month deadline for its completion. However, the construction tender was eventually rescinded, and the contractor was blacklisted for six months after the work failed to progress despite repeated directions, the report further added.
 
The development comes more than a year after the NGT, in June 2025, took suo motu cognisance of reports that a forest in Kasol was being used for waste dumping and directed the respondents, including the Kullu administration, to file their responses. The reports were based on viral videos showing large mounds of garbage, plastic and other non-biodegradable waste spread across the forest.
 
The Kullu administration has introduced a new waste-management arrangement for the Manikaran special area this year. A tripartite agreement between an NGO, the rural development department and SADA, Manikaran, was signed in April 2026, following which the NGO began garbage collection and waste-management operations in May.
 
The administration said the temporary forest site had since been completely cleared, with no waste remaining there.
 

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Topics : Himachal Pradesh Waste segregation BS Web Reports National Green Tribunal

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 10:02 AM IST