Kejriwal calls on Gen Z to demand accountability on NEET paper leak

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure that those behind the alleged NEET paper leak are brought to justice, saying that if the youth in Bangladesh and Nepal could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said recurring paper leak incidents had shaken the confidence of aspirants. He also wondered whether investigations in the past by the Central Bureau of Investigation had led to strict punishment for those responsible.

"If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks," the former Delhi chief minister said.

He also alleged that the CBI probe into the NEET paper leak would achieve nothing and that the agency had failed to do anything in previous leaks.

Kejriwal cited paper leak incidents since 2014 and said the lapses affected the future of crores of students.

He alleged that several such incidents had taken place in states ruled by the BJP.