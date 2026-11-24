Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly polls early next year, saying the BJP could join hands with any party out of greed for power.

He also asserted that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab.

Reacting to the announcement of the SAD-BJP alliance, Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and parted ways for political interests.

"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," Kejriwal said.

He said the people of Punjab have witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the past five years. Kejriwal said the AAP government has been trying to address the problems affecting the state for several decades.

People of Punjab have not forgotten the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, during which "more than 700 farmers had died", Kejriwal alleged.

He also referred to sacrilege incidents during the SAD government's tenure and alleged that Punjab had witnessed a period of drug abuse under its rule.

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said the SAD-BJP alliance would have no impact in Punjab, comparing the two parties to zeroes that added up to zero.

He said the AAP was the only party in the country that sought votes on the basis of its work, adding that people should vote for it if they were satisfied with its performance.

Kejriwal also extended greetings to people on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, saying his life and teachings offer guidance in difficult times.

"His life itself was a message for the entire world. We must follow the path shown by him. Whenever we face difficulties, his life and struggles offer us solutions," he said.