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Home / India News / Kejriwal to seek automakers' written assurances on E20 fuel, to write to PM

Kejriwal to seek automakers' written assurances on E20 fuel, to write to PM

Kejriwal also said that he would write to PM Modi regarding the 'strong protest' by people against ethanol blending and would urge him that the fuel be made optional

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would write to three major automakers, seeking written assurances that the use of E20 fuel does not damage engines or reduce mileage.

He also said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the "strong protest" by people against ethanol blending and would urge him that the fuel be made optional.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal named Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp, alleging that their public statements contradicted the guidance in the owner manuals of their vehicles.

"I will write letters to all of them... I will tell them that your owner manual says one thing, but you are saying something else. Give in writing that if the mileage of your vehicle drops by more than 10 per cent, will you compensate the customer," Kejriwal said.

 

"If using E20 ethanol in your vehicle damages the vehicle or causes wear and tear, will you compensate for the replacement of those components?," Kejriwal added.

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While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November

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During a meeting on February 28, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, apart from raising concern over the lack of price difference between E20 and flex fuels

Drivers in India protest ethanol petrol policy over mileage, cost concerns

Rahul Bharti, executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India

E20 fuel mileage impact limited to 3-3.5%: Maruti Suzuki's Rahul Bharti

E20 fuel, Ethanol blending programme, Piyush Goyal ethanol policy, Toyota Kirloskar ethanol fuel, India biofuel strategy

Industry leaders back E20 rollout, say years of testing found no concerns

There was no immediate response from the three companies.

Kejriwal further alleged that government was misleading people by claiming that India was not the first country to adopt ethanol-blended fuel.

"This is only half the truth. In those countries, the ethanol blend is generally below E10. Ordinary vehicles can use up to E10, but not beyond that," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Ethanol blending Maruti Suzuki Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hero MotoCorp Aam Aadmi Party

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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