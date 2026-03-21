Kerala approaches Centre to verify reports of native's death in Israel
According to local media reports, the deceased man was a Thiruvananthapuram native and his cause of death was yet to be ascertained
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The Kerala government has approached the Centre seeking the authenticity of reports regarding the death of a man from the state in the war-hit region of Israel.
When contacted, the NORKA officials told PTI on Saturday that they received the information from a collective of Keralites working in Israel and therefore approached the Centre to confirm it.
NORKA is a state-run agency that oversees matters related to non-resident Keralites.
According to local media reports, the deceased man was a Thiruvananthapuram native and his cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
A member of a WhatsApp group of Keralites working in Israel, told PTI that they got the information about the death on Wednesday and they are also trying to collect further details.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:49 PM IST