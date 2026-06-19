Kerala Budget proposes land law reforms to accelerate industrial growth

The revised Kerala Budget for 2026-27 presented in the Assembly on Friday said that reforms will be made in the land laws to give a boost to the industrial infrastructure aspirations of the state by harnessing its land resources.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, in his Budget speech, said that acute scarcity of land, limitations in its mobilisation and a lack of legal clarity constitute the most formidable barriers to Kerala's industrial infrastructure aspirations.

He said that while investors were actively seeking land for projects capable of transforming the economy, vast tracts of land held by government departments and public sector undertakings were lying around "unutilised or entangled in red tape".

"To systematically address this structural challenge, the government will formulate a comprehensive land management policy," the CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said.

As part of the policy, a robust land management framework will be established, supported by necessary legislation, to create a land bank utilising surplus and unused land parcels belonging to various departments and public sector undertakings, he said.

Besides that, land laws that were relevant in the past will be rigorously reviewed, and outdated statutes will be amended under the Land Reforms 2.0, he added.

Additionally, the procedure for converting land for commercial enterprises will be expedited and a land pooling framework will be introduced for large-scale projects, the CM said.

He said that government agencies like Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) and Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) will be empowered to handle land acquisition processes and subsequent activities in a timely, transparent, and professional manner.

"This policy will be instrumental in harnessing our land resources for the prosperity of Kerala's economic future and its people," he said.