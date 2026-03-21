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Home / India News / Kerala CM accuses Congress, Rahul of being BJP's B-team ahead of polls

Kerala CM accuses Congress, Rahul of being BJP's B-team ahead of polls

He also accused the Congress of appeasement politics and seeking the support of groups engaged in majority and minority communalism

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Vijayan also accused the Centre of showing a hostile stand towards Kerala on various issues (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the B-team of the BJP.

Vijayan made the accusation during an interview given to PTI videos.

In response to a query regarding Rahul's recent remark that central agencies have arrested or called for questioning other opposition leaders in the country, except the Kerala CM, the Marxist veteran accused the Congress leader and his party of acting as the B-team of the BJP.

He also accused the Congress of appeasement politics and seeking the support of groups engaged in majority and minority communalism.

 

The CPI(M)-led LDF is against any form of communalism and does not seek the support of any group engaged in communal activities, the CM said.

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Regarding the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Vijayan said that the investigation of the matter was being monitored by the Kerala High Court, which has not found fault with the probe, irrespective of the claims to the contrary by the Congress-led UDF.

He said that the government's stand was also clear that anyone involved in the matter would not be spared, and therefore, the opposition allegations against the CPI(M) on the issue would have no impact in the upcoming assembly polls on April 9.

During the interview, he also said that major changes have taken place in the higher education sector in Kerala to raise the standards of educational institutions in the state to international levels.

Vijayan also accused the Centre of showing a hostile stand towards Kerala on various issues, including the matter of financial aid for Wayanad rehabilitation and termed BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reported remarks that the central government has helped the state a lot as "nonsense".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Elections Kerala

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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