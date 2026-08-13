Kerala CM opposes amendment of MMDR Act, says it undermines federal rights

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said the amendment to the MMDR Act passed by the Lok Sabha is against federal principles as it seeks to take away the rights and ownership of the states over their lands, and therefore, the legislation will be strongly opposed.

Satheesan, addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, said that the state government's opposition to the legislation will be communicated to the central government.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The CM said that the legislation seriously affects Kerala.

He claimed that by way of the amendment, the states' rights and ownership over land -- which is item 18 in the state list of the 7th schedule under the Constitution -- is sought to be brought under the control of the central government.

He said that without exempting coastal areas and forests, through a provision of 'mineral bearing land' in the amendment bill, the Centre was trying to encroach the rights of the states.

"It has been decided to strongly oppose it. The state's objections and opposition will be communicated to the central government," Satheesan said.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the regulations for mines and minerals, whereby states will be restricted from levying additional tax on mineral rights.

The Centre, through the Bill, also seeks to take under its control the regulation of mineral-bearing lands having mineral contents in accordance with the parameters prescribed under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.