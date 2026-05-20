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Home / India News / Kerala govt scraps Silverline project, to revoke land acquisition notices

Kerala govt scraps Silverline project, to revoke land acquisition notices

Satheesan said at a press conference here that the notifications with regard to acquiring land for the project will be revoked

VD Satheesan, Kerela CM

Kerala government will also recommend withdrawal of the criminal cases lodged against those who opposed the Silverline project (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that his government has decided to scrap the Silverline high-speed rail project, an ambitious initiative of the previous LDF administration.

Satheesan said at a press conference here that the notifications with regard to acquiring land for the project will be revoked.

Besides that, the government will also recommend withdrawal of the criminal cases lodged against those who opposed the Silverline project, and it will be subject to the court's decision, the CM said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by him.

The cabinet also decided to extend the validity of the public service commission's rank lists till November 30, as hardly any appointments were made during the election period, Satheesan said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kerala government Kerala govt Kerala Congress

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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