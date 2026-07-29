Khajuraho airport, ranked highest in the Airports Authority of India’s Customer Satisfaction Index, has not handled a single commercial flight for weeks, The Times of India reported. The airport, which serves Madhya Pradesh’s UNESCO World Heritage temple town, recorded zero commercial flight operations in July and August.

The unusual distinction has reignited debate over whether passenger satisfaction alone is an adequate measure of airport performance, particularly for facilities with little or no commercial traffic.

According to AAI's biannual CSI survey, Khajuraho secured the highest customer satisfaction score among airports in its category. The index is based on passenger feedback on parameters such as cleanliness, terminal ambience, staff behaviour, ease of movement, security checks, and other service-related aspects, rather than on traffic volumes or connectivity.

According to the report, the airport, even in its busiest days, operated flights on only two routes–connecting Delhi and Varanasi. Even these flights no longer operate. Airport Director Santosh Singh told The Times of India that flights to the two destinations will restart from October this year.

Why an airport with no flights ranked first

The CSI is a biannual passenger survey conducted for AAI by independent agencies. It measures 33 service parameters, including cleanliness, security, baggage handling, signage, Wi-Fi, food outlets and staff behaviour.

However, the survey does not measure the frequency of flights, connectivity or traffic. It is a measure of the quality of passenger experience. Because the index measures service quality rather than connectivity or traffic, smaller airports can outperform busier hubs.

Since Khajuraho Airport had fewer passengers and minimal congestion before commercial services were suspended, travellers reported a smoother experience, helping it secure the highest satisfaction score.

A smaller airport has one clear advantage—it is easier to navigate. Fewer passengers mean shorter queues, faster security screening, quicker baggage delivery and less crowded terminals. These factors tend to translate into higher passenger satisfaction scores.

Developed to improve access to the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho temples, the airport has expanded steadily since operations began in 1978, including the commissioning of a ₹90-crore terminal in 2016. It now finds itself in an unusual position, ranked India's best airport for customer satisfaction despite having no scheduled commercial flights.