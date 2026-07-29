Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Khajuraho tops airport rankings despite having no scheduled flights

Khajuraho tops airport rankings despite having no scheduled flights

AAI's customer survey crowns Madhya Pradesh airport even as scheduled commercial operations remain suspended, raising questions over how airport performance is measured

Khajuraho Airport

Khajuraho Airport | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Khajuraho airport, ranked highest in the Airports Authority of India’s Customer Satisfaction Index, has not handled a single commercial flight for weeks, The Times of India reported. The airport, which serves Madhya Pradesh’s UNESCO World Heritage temple town, recorded zero commercial flight operations in July and August.
 
The unusual distinction has reignited debate over whether passenger satisfaction alone is an adequate measure of airport performance, particularly for facilities with little or no commercial traffic.
 
According to AAI's biannual CSI survey, Khajuraho secured the highest customer satisfaction score among airports in its category. The index is based on passenger feedback on parameters such as cleanliness, terminal ambience, staff behaviour, ease of movement, security checks, and other service-related aspects, rather than on traffic volumes or connectivity.
 
 
According to the report, the airport, even in its busiest days, operated flights on only two routes–connecting Delhi and Varanasi. Even these flights no longer operate. Airport Director Santosh Singh told The Times of India that flights to the two destinations will restart from October this year.
 

Why an airport with no flights ranked first

 
The CSI is a biannual passenger survey conducted for AAI by independent agencies. It measures 33 service parameters, including cleanliness, security, baggage handling, signage, Wi-Fi, food outlets and staff behaviour.

Also Read

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

Banks collected ₹7,086 crore as minimum balance penalties in FY26: Govt

Meta insiders called Mark Zuckerberg's push towards the prediction markets app as experimental, but top priority

Why Mark Zuckerberg thinks banning Chinese AI models won't help the US

The area under all kharif crops surpassed its five-year average for the week ended September 13, according to the latest data. Sowing for most crops is complete, and the final harvest of some is either entering or about to enter the markets in the

Patchy rains, delayed sowing: How uneven rainfall is affecting farms

govt cars, officers' cars, official cars

1 officer, 1 car: Govt bars multiple vehicle allotments for bureaucrats

Electrification, electricity, power sector

AI data centres to add 26.3 GW to India's power demand by FY32: Govt

 
However, the survey does not measure the frequency of flights, connectivity or traffic. It is a measure of the quality of passenger experience. Because the index measures service quality rather than connectivity or traffic, smaller airports can outperform busier hubs.
 
Since Khajuraho Airport had fewer passengers and minimal congestion before commercial services were suspended, travellers reported a smoother experience, helping it secure the highest satisfaction score.
 
A smaller airport has one clear advantage—it is easier to navigate. Fewer passengers mean shorter queues, faster security screening, quicker baggage delivery and less crowded terminals. These factors tend to translate into higher passenger satisfaction scores.
 
Developed to improve access to the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho temples, the airport has expanded steadily since operations began in 1978, including the commissioning of a ₹90-crore terminal in 2016. It now finds itself in an unusual position, ranked India's best airport for customer satisfaction despite having no scheduled commercial flights.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi marks Global Tiger Day, reaffirms India's conservation commitment

neet ug

Neet paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's chargesheet on record

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD forecasts widespread rain across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Delhi SIR: Over 7.5 million voter forms digitised, 52% electorate covered

insta, instagram, social media

Meta Platforms' Instagram 'copyright abuse' in legal crosshairspremium

Topics : BS Web Reports Airports Authority of India AAI air connectivity UP regional air connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak