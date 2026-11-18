Delhi's upscale Khan Market has retained 24th rank in a global list of the most expensive high-street retail locations, with an annual rent of $238 per sq ft, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield noted that Khan Market remains India's most expensive high street.

New York City's Upper Fifth Avenue has become the most expensive high street location in the world, beating London's New Bond Street.

"Delhi's Khan Market has retained its 24th position among the world's most expensive retail streets," it said.

Annual rents at Khan Market rose 14 per cent year-on-year to about $238 per sq ft per year (₹1,875 per sq ft per month), driven by strong demand for retail space.

Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report, now in its 36th edition, examines headline rents across 147 leading retail locations globally.

As per the report, New York City's Upper Fifth Avenue has reclaimed its position as the world's most expensive retail street, with a 35 per cent rise in annual rent to $2,700 per square foot (psf). It was in 3rd position in 2025.

London's New Bond Street ranked second at $2,230 per sq ft rent annually, followed by Milan's Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 per sq ft. Both streets recorded flat rental growth over the past year after significant increases in prior years.

Across all locations, rents rose an average of 3 per cent year-on-year in local currency terms, moderating from 4.3 per cent in 2025.

Nearly half of the streets surveyed (49 per cent) recorded rental increases, compared with 19 per cent that saw declines. The remaining 32 per cent held steady.

"While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail destinations remains intense," said Dominic Brown, Head of International Research, Global Think Tank at Cushman & Wakefield.

"The return of Fifth Avenue to the top of the rankings demonstrates how quickly rents can accelerate when strong retailer demand meets limited availability," Brown said.

On the Indian market, Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield, said the retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation.

"Khan Market's position among the world's leading retail destinations, alongside the significant representation of Indian high streets in the APAC rankings, underscores the growing global prominence of India's retail market and the depth of demand across key cities," he said.

Rohinesh noted that the established high streets continue to attract healthy retailer interest.

Limited supply of quality space supports rental appreciation in prime locations, he said.