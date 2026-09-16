Uttarakhand, Haryana, four other states sign Kishau Dam pact: Key details

Six Yamuna basin states — Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi — on Tuesday signed a pact in New Delhi to move ahead with the long-pending Kishau Multipurpose Project.

The project has been under discussion for decades and aims to increase water storage in the Upper Yamuna basin, support irrigation, and generate hydropower. It is also expected to improve water availability for the Yamuna, particularly in Delhi.

What is the Kishau Multipurpose Project?

The Kishau project involves constructing a 232.6-metre-high concrete gravity dam on the Tons River, which flows along the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border. The project will have a water storage capacity of 1,562 million cubic metres (MCM).

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the project will provide irrigation to around 97,000 hectares of land and generate 1,476 million units of clean hydropower. The Centre has also classified the Kishau project as a national project.

The Tons is a tributary of the Yamuna. The dam is therefore part of efforts to create additional storage capacity in the Upper Yamuna basin and regulate water availability.

Which states are involved?

The six participating states are:

• Uttarakhand

• Himachal Pradesh

• Uttar Pradesh

• Haryana

• Rajasthan

• Delhi

The states have been involved in discussions over sharing water and the costs and benefits of storage projects in the Upper Yamuna basin. A June 2026 agreement had already created consensus among the six states on moving ahead with the Kishau project. At that stage, it was agreed that the Centre would provide 90 per cent of the cost of the water component, while the remaining 10 per cent would be shared by the six states.

How did the Kishau project get delayed?

The project has its roots in a 1994 agreement on sharing the waters of the Upper Yamuna basin. The agreement provided for separate agreements for individual storage projects in the basin.

However, progress on projects in the basin was delayed by differences between the participating states. According to the Centre, disputes related to the Lakhwar and Renukaji projects were resolved in 2019, helping clear the way for further discussions on Kishau.

A fresh consensus was reached among the six states in June 2026. The Centre said the Ministry of Jal Shakti subsequently worked with the states to finalise the arrangements, taking into account technical and economic considerations.

How will the project be funded?

The Kishau project has been declared a national project, with around 90 per cent of its financial burden to be borne by the Centre. The remaining 10 per cent will be borne by the participating states under the agreed arrangement.

The funding arrangement was a key part of the consensus reached in June. The states also agreed on a mechanism involving Himachal Pradesh's share of water and the cost of its share of the project's power component. Under the arrangement, Himachal Pradesh's allocated water will go to Delhi and Rajasthan in return for sharing the cost of the power component linked to Himachal Pradesh.

Why is the Kishau Dam important for Delhi and the Yamuna?

One of the main reasons the project is significant is its potential impact on the Yamuna's water availability. Shah said the environmental flow of the Yamuna was not adequately accounted for when the river's water was allocated among states. He said the Kishau agreement would make 25 per cent of the water available and benefit both Delhi and the Yamuna.

The Centre has linked the project to efforts to increase water availability in the river and support environmental conservation. Delhi has been described by the government as the biggest beneficiary of the project.

The Kishau project has three major components: water storage, irrigation and hydropower. Once completed, the project is expected to:

• Provide irrigation to about 97,000 hectares

• Generate 1,476 million units of clean hydropower

• Increase water availability in the Yamuna system

• Support efforts to improve the environmental flow of the Yamuna