Kolkata court grants bail to 18 held in Neet protest violence after remand
The court granted bail to all 18 people arrested in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations
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A city court on Tuesday granted bail to 18 people, after initially remanding them to two days of judicial custody, who were arrested in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations.
Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata on July 24.
The court granted bail to all 18 people arrested in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations.
Sixteen were arrested earlier, while two others were apprehended by the police on Monday.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court had earlier in the day remanded the arrested persons in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations to judicial custody till July 30.
The accused persons were represented by lawyers Shamim Ahmed, Raja Sengupta, Yasin Rahaman, Sanjay Kumar Gupta and other advocates.
Following Friday's unruly scenes during the rally, the state government claimed that at least 70 people identified in connection with the violence were neither students nor members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and had no direct link with the movement against the alleged NEET paper leak.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 PM IST