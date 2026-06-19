Kolkata metro to start services from 4 am for Yoga Day event, Neet exam

Kolkata Metro Railway will start services from 4 am on Sunday, nearly five hours before the normal schedule, on its three corridors to help people attend the International Day of Yoga celebration at Red Road, officials said.

Additional services have also been planned, keeping in mind the large turnout expected at the Yoga Day event and the transportation needs of Neet-UG aspirants and their guardians.

The timings of the last Metro services from terminal stations will remain unchanged.

On the Blue Line, connecting Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram, Metro Railway will operate 214 services (107 in each direction) against the usual 152 on Sundays. Trains will run at intervals of 14-15 minutes between 4 am and 8 am.

Between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V stations on the Green Line, 173 services (87 UP and 86 DN) will be operated compared with the normal 108 on Sundays. Trains will operate every 10-15 minutes between 4 am and 9 am.

On the Yellow Line that links Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Metro Railway will run 112 services (56 in each direction) instead of the usual 78 Sunday services. Trains will run at intervals of 18-20 minutes between 4.18 am and 9 am.

Normal Sunday services will resume on the three corridors after the morning peak period.

No services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday, officials added.