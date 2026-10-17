Puja pandal stampede: PM announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia, Shah to visit injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

At least 10 people are feared dead in a stampede following a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening.

"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Modi announced that an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 to each injured person.

Shah postpones scheduled programmes in Bengal

Postponing his scheduled programmes in Kolkata for Sunday in the wake of a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit those injured in the incident.

At least 10 people are feared dead in a stampede following a crowd surge at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police sources said.

Thirty-five people were brought to a hospital, with 10 of them feared dead, they said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, with some falling on the road -- triggering a stampede.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter." He prayed for the peace of the departed souls and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said the administration is making arrangements to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured.

"I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he wrote.

Shah was scheduled to visit Belur Math at 10.45 am on Sunday to witness ritual traditions, and later visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally. Subsequently, he was to head to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari to witness its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and offer prayers.

He was also scheduled to visit the Sreebhumi Durga Puja pandal in eastern Kolkata's Lake Town before leaving for Delhi, sources said.