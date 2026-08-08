KPTCL to commercialise surplus dark fibre, expects ₹130 cr revenue

The KPTCL has taken a significant step towards strengthening the state's digital infrastructure by commercialising surplus 'dark fibre' on its 6,119-km optical ground wire network, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative is expected to generate substantial long-term revenue for the corporation while supporting the expansion of Karnataka's digital connectivity ecosystem, they said.

'Dark fibre' refers to unused, unlit optical fibre in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited's existing network that is not currently carrying data, officials said.

Under the initiative, KPTCL will retain 12 of its 24 optical fibre pairs for captive grid communication requirements and lease the remaining 12 to licensed telecom service providers, data network companies and other authorised service providers on a commercial basis, the corporation said in a statement.

Following the completion of a competitive bidding process, the project is expected to generate approximately Rs 130 crore in fixed revenue for KPTCL over the 15-year contract period, it said.

In addition, the corporation will receive 40 per cent of the revenue generated from leasing the dark fibre, along with co-location charges wherever its substation infrastructure is used.

"The selected agency will be responsible for marketing and leasing the dark fibre, onboarding customers, operating and maintaining the entire OPGW network, billing, revenue collection and ensuring service quality throughout the contract period," KPTCL said.

According to the corporation, the agreement will provide KPTCL with a fixed annual fee in addition to revenue-sharing benefits, creating a sustainable long-term revenue model through the optimal utilisation of public infrastructure.

"KPTCL is no longer just a power transmission utility; it is also playing a significant role in building Karnataka's digital infrastructure. Commercialising the surplus dark fibre is an excellent example of optimising public assets," Karnataka Minister for Energy and Tourism K J George said.

"Besides creating a sustainable long-term revenue stream for KPTCL, this initiative will accelerate the growth of high-speed digital connectivity and the digital economy across the state," he added.