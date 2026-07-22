Lalit Modi plans India visit after tribunal relief in IPL 2009 FEMA case
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi plans an India visit after tribunal relief in the 2009 FEMA case, calling the ruling a victory after a 16-year legal battle
PTI New Delhi
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Lalit Modi plans India visit after tribunal relief in IPL 2009 FEMA case New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Wednesday said he plans to visit India later this year or early next year after receiving major legal relief from the Appellate Tribunal in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa foreign exchange case, describing the ruling as the vindication of a 16-year battle.
In a video message posted on social media, Modi said the tribunal's verdict had finally established the truth behind his stand on the case.
"I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth," Modi said.
#WATCH | IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi to return to India. He says, "I'm really happy with the verdict yesterday. It's really been a great day. 16 years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth. I'm… pic.twitter.com/QTN7VkzuEy— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
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Topics : Lalit Modi IPL Appellate tribunals
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 6:38 PM IST