Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Landslides strike two areas in West Sikkim, SSB rescues residents

Landslides strike two areas in West Sikkim, SSB rescues residents

Landslides struck Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, officials said on Tuesday.

Darjeeling landslide, Landslide

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Landslides struck Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, officials said on Tuesday.

A landslide occurred beneath a local school at Karmatar village around 10.20 am on Monday, they said.

The slide was spotted from the SSB's 'G' Company post at Intake, following which a disaster rescue team was mobilised to the affected area, they said.

There were no casualties or injuries, they added.

In coordination with the civil administration and locals, the team rescued people from a residential house directly above the landslide zone as a precaution.

Also Read

Drone view shows construction machinery clearing a road to the mudslide-hit Mingkeng village after heavy rainfall associated with Typhoon Saudel, in Suichuan county, Jiangxi province, China | Image: Reuters

16 killed in landslides in southeastern China; over 18,000 evacuated

Himalayan glaciers

Sikkim identifies 40 high-hazard glacial lakes, 16 at highest risk

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to alter ECI's decision to keep 2002 base year for Sikkim SIR

Uttarakhand tunnel mishap, Chamoli

7 dead after water, debris enter THDC tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Pune landslide, landslide

7 killed, 7 injured as landslide hits Mumbai's Ghatkopar after heavy rains

Meanwhile, locals alerted the SSB about another landslide at Upper Bullung, where debris blocked a road, officials said.

 

The SSB company commander and the sub-divisional magistrate visited the area. They reported that although the road remains blocked to vehicular traffic, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

Heavy earth-moving machinery has been requisitioned to clear the debris and restore traffic movement, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Rain likely in Delhi today; IMD forecasts withdrawal of monsoon from Sep 19

oil,, import

Saudi Arabia's pipeline closure raises cost of India's crude haulpremium

The manufacturing industry is confident that the Centre will provide them supply exclusivity for the KUSUM scheme and several central PSU projects

Rajasthan tops country in PM-KUSUM capacity with 5.2 Gw installed

Madras High Court,court, madras

Madras HC order offers new hope for GST credit on properties built for rent

Surya Kant, CJI

CJI urges shift from retrospective to preventive justice in infra projects

Topics : landslide Sikkim

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:40 AM IST