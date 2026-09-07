Law minister seeks suggestions to strengthen National Tribunal Commission

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday invited suggestions from stakeholders to strengthen the proposed National Tribunal Commission framework covering 16 tribunals.

Meghwal said this while inaugurating the new premises of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Kolkata. The Kolkata Bench has jurisdiction over 12 states, including seven northeastern states.

The law minister said the National Tribunal Commission reform was the beginning of a larger “Reform, Perform & Transform” mission. He referred to ITAT’s role in India’s tribunal system and reiterated its motto, “Nishpaksh Sulabh Satvar Nyay”, which means impartial, accessible and swift justice.

He also referred to landmark rulings of the tribunal, including a ruling on the distinction between a capital incentive and income.

ITAT President C V Bhadang said the government was focusing on improving the efficiency of justice delivery, particularly in the seven northeastern states under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Bench. He also referred to measures to reduce pending cases and the use of technology in the tribunal’s functioning.

Sajjan Kr Tulsyan, president of the Income Tax Bar Association and Tax Advocates Association of Bengal, referred to the 85-year history of ITAT Kolkata and its contribution to tax jurisprudence.

Surbhi Verma Garg, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, said the Income Tax Department and ITAT were working towards reducing litigation and improving taxpayer services through technology. She referred to the department’s faceless assessment system and ITAT’s e-filing initiatives.

D R L Reddy, vice-president of the ITAT Kolkata Zone, said the new premises reflected the tribunal’s focus on modernising its adjudication process and strengthening trust between taxpayers and the Income Tax Department.