Laws penalising having more than 2 children have lost relevance: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said laws that penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance, as fears of overpopulation have receded amid demographic changes over the past few decades, with India's fertility rate falling from 3 to 1.9, reported Bar and Bench.

The bench said a law disqualifying people from contesting elections on the ground of having more than two children raises concerns over reproductive autonomy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court was hearing a plea filed by former Maharashtra sarpanch Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, challenging her disqualification for having a third child. The Bombay High Court had earlier upheld her disqualification under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act.

While pronouncing its order, the Supreme Court said, "We are of the strong opinion that laws that penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance. The foundation of such laws, that is, the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades. We have explained how, since 2003, when Javed v State of Haryana upheld such laws, India’s total fertility rate has fallen from 3 to 1.9."

The court proceeded to stay proceedings under the Maharashtra law against the sarpanch, who was disqualified from her post for having a third child.

The court also referred the issue to a larger bench to decide on the validity of such a provision. "This has compelled us to stay the proceedings herein and refer the matter to a larger Bench. Allowing such a law to stand excludes an entire class of citizens from political representation on grounds bearing little relevance or rational connection to their capacity to hold public office. Further, it compels an unconscionable choice between bearing children and democratic participation, impinging upon reproductive autonomy under Article 21."

What was the case about?

The case arose from Mangala Bhimrao Ingle's election as sarpanch of gram panchayat Kakoda in Maharashtra in 2024. A complaint was subsequently filed alleging that she had incurred disqualification under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which bars persons having more than two children from holding the office of a panchayat member or sarpanch.

The additional collector at Buldhana disqualified Ingle, while the additional commissioner of Amravati division dismissed her appeal.

In 2025, the Bombay High Court upheld both orders, holding that the birth certificate relied upon by the authorities was a public document carrying presumptive value and that Ingle had failed to rebut the evidence establishing the birth of a third child.

Ingle then approached the Supreme Court. During an earlier hearing, the top court had termed the policy useless. It had also turned to the larger issue of whether similar two-child disqualification provisions continued to exist in other states and directed counsel to ascertain the position.

After considering the submissions of the parties, the bench on Wednesday found it fit to refer the matter to a larger bench.