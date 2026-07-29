Life imprisonment to ₹10 cr fine: How Indian states are tackling exam fraud

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks, organised cheating and examination-related malpractices. The legislation seeks to enhance the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 amid growing concerns over the integrity of public examinations.

The Bill proposes significantly tougher penalties for paper leaks, organised cheating and examination fraud, while also providing for faster investigation and trial of such offences. Several states have already enacted stringent anti-cheating laws prescribing penalties ranging from lengthy prison terms and hefty fines to debarment and confiscation of property.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh replaced its 1998 anti-cheating legislation by enacting the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The law criminalises paper leaks, organised cheating, impersonation, the use of unfair means and activities carried out by examination mafias. Depending on the nature and gravity of the offence, punishment ranges from two years' imprisonment to life imprisonment, along with fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore. The legislation also empowers authorities to attach and confiscate properties acquired through organised examination fraud.

Uttarakhand

Widely regarded as one of India's strictest anti-cheating laws, the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination Act, 2023 was enacted following large-scale protests over public service examination paper leaks. The legislation prescribes imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹10 crore for organised syndicates, printing presses, coaching centres and service providers involved in paper leaks. First-time offenders can face up to three years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh, while repeat offenders face a minimum of 10 years' imprisonment and fines of ₹10 lakh. Failure to pay the prescribed fine can result in additional imprisonment. Candidates named in chargesheets are immediately debarred from state examinations for two to five years, while convicted persons face a 10-year ban from all competitive examinations.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan enacted the Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 to curb question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in government recruitment examinations. The law was further strengthened in 2023 by significantly enhancing punishments for organised examination fraud. Those involved in leaking question papers, providing unauthorised access or conspiring with organised examination mafias can now face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment, besides fines ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore. The legislation also provides for the establishment of designated courts for the trial of offences under the Act.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2023 targets paper leaks, organised cheating, impersonation and the use of electronic devices or other unfair means during public examinations. Organised examination fraud attracts imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and fines between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. Candidates found using unfair means can face imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh. Convicted candidates are barred from appearing in public examinations for two years, while authorities are empowered to attach properties and recover financial damages arising from illegal gains.

Bihar

Bihar's anti-cheating framework comprises the Bihar Conduct of Examinations Act, 1981 and the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. The updated framework targets paper leaks, organised cheating and impersonation, prescribing imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines of up to ₹10 lakh for candidates using unfair means. Individuals and organised syndicates involved in paper leaks or examination conspiracies can face imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Service providers or agencies handling examination logistics found negligent or complicit can face fines of up to ₹1 crore, debarment for up to four years and attachment of assets. All offences under the framework are cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Competitive Examination Act, 2023 prescribes stringent punishments for organised cheating and paper leaks in state recruitment examinations. Organisers and syndicates involved in paper leaks can face life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹10 crore. First-time offenders can face imprisonment of up to three years and fines of ₹5 lakh, while repeat offences attract enhanced penalties. Convicted candidates can be barred from appearing in future state examinations. Printing presses, service providers and management personnel found involved in examination fraud can also face imprisonment up to life and fines of up to ₹10 crore. All offences under the Act are cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2026 replaced the state's 2008 legislation following controversies surrounding recruitment examination irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. The law prescribes imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years and fines of up to ₹10 lakh for candidates caught using unfair means, electronic devices or impersonation. Organised crime syndicates involved in paper leaks and large-scale cheating rackets can face imprisonment of up to 10 years, fines of up to ₹1 crore and confiscation of their property. Government officials found complicit in examination malpractices can face imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of ₹10 lakh.

Odisha

Odisha was among the first states to enact an anti-cheating law through the Orissa Conduct of Examinations Act, 1988. Following multiple incidents of question paper leaks, including the Neet-UG controversy in 2024, the state enacted the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which received the Governor's assent in February 2025. The new law significantly widens the scope of offences and offenders covered under the earlier legislation by expanding the definition of unfair means and introducing substantially stricter punishments for examination-related offences.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997 was enacted to curb organised cheating networks, protect honest candidates and penalise institutional malpractices in public examinations. The law prescribes imprisonment ranging from three to seven years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh for serious offences such as paper leaks, selling question papers and conspiring with organised syndicates. Examination invigilators, supervisors and staff members found guilty of intentionally neglecting their duties can face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years.