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Home / India News / Life is precious, monitor Wangchuk's health: Delhi HC tells authorities

Life is precious, monitor Wangchuk's health: Delhi HC tells authorities

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is assisted by a medical professional and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a CJP hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

 

"We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk's medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken," it ordered.

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The court passed the order on a PIL raising concern over Wangchuk's health.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Delhi High Court Hunger strike

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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