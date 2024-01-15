Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: Delhi airport asks travelers to contact airlines amid dense fog

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

LIVE news updates: The Delhi airport has informed passengers that they  should contact airlines before  proceeding to travelling amid the dense fog conditions in the national capital.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,"  airport posted on social media platform 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport officials added.
Delhi was greeted with bone-chilling weather and a thick cover of fog on Monday morning,  with the minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. A thick layer of fog had covered the national capital.

North Korea today stated that  it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.
 
The report by North Korea's state media arrives a day after the South Korean and the Japanese militaries detected the launch from a site near Pyongyang.

Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday that the 'yatra' will uplift the morale of the party leaders, as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' began off from Manipur's Thoubal district. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.



9:01 AM

Tested solid-fuel missile tipped with hypersonic weapon: North Korea

9:00 AM

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' kicks off: Yatra will go on, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid

As the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' kicked off from Manipur's Thoubal district, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday that the 'yatra' will uplift the morale of the party leaders, "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.
8:58 AM

Delhi airport asks passengers to contact airlines before travelling amid thick fog, cold conditions

 The Delhi airport has requested passengers that they  should contact airlines before  proceeding to travelling amid the dense fog conditions in the national capital.

Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,"  airport posted on social media platform 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport officials added.
Topics : Delhi airport Delhi winter Delhi weather North Korea South Korea Japan Congress BJP Elections winter

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

