The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular has been issued against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice and sought a response from the Centre on Das's plea challenging the government's move to stop him from travelling.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Das, submitted that he was not made aware of any Look Out Circular (LOC), the reason for its issuance or its purpose.

He sought a copy of the LOC. However, the Centre's counsel said it cannot be furnished to him.

The court was hearing a plea by Das, who was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement".

Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London on the night of November 23.

During the hearing, the Centre's counsel said a request was made by the Maharashtra Police to open an LOC against Das, and it was issued on the intervening night of November 22-23.

Now, Das has to challenge the LOC before an appropriate forum, he said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and standing counsel Ashish Dixit, representing the Centre, said a show-cause notice was also issued to Das on November 23, and he is yet to respond to it.

The law officer said there are multiple objections to the maintainability of the petition, its premise, and the factual and legal aspects of the petition.

He said Das has only been advised not to travel and the advisory was "in his favour". The ASG was referring to the show-cause notice, which asks Das not to travel due to an ongoing inquiry linked to alleged discrepancies in his passport.

Sharma said there were certain discrepancies in the details given in his passport and on August 20, an inquiry was initiated in Puducherry to ascertain the veracity of his place of birth, address and parentage because he has left the column of father blank.

He further submitted that the Bureau of Immigration is only the executing agency, and it cannot form a judgment on its own.

"There is no order today which either invalidates the passport, suspends the passport. It is only a show-cause notice he has to reply," the ASG said.

He said Das had to respond to the notice on November 24, but he chose to first file a petition in the high court, and now he has to respond on November 30.

The Centre's counsel contended that the alleged discrepancies highlighted in the passport may have a bearing on Das' citizenship.

He also said, assuming that the passport officer concludes that Das's explanation is inadequate, he will be stuck in a no-man's land, and thus the advisory issued to him is in his favour.

The ASG also informed the court that the Madras High Court on October 30 issued notice on a plea seeking inquiry into the antecedents of Das.

Sibal said that the pendency of a show-cause notice does not mean that Das will be stopped from travelling, which is a fundamental right.

He submitted that the show-cause notice states that inputs were received that Das's place of birth was incorrect and the passport was obtained by suppressing material facts, thus requiring clarification along with supporting documents, failing which his passport may be suspended or impounded.