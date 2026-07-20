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Home / India News / Parliament adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by opposition

Parliament adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by opposition

Following obituary references, the House took up the Question Hour, however, opposition members started raising slogans

Lok Sabha, LS

(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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Lok Sabh proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues, including Neet paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

Following obituary references, the House took up the Question Hour. However, opposition members started raising slogans.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the House run and said it would set a bad precedent if the House won't run on the first day of the session.    

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till noon amid uproar over CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

 

After papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on the Neet-UG 2026 paper leak issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students.

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"Thousands of students have reached Jantar Mantar (where the protest is on), and they were lathi-charged," he said.

"The government is trying to beat them down and suppress the issue," Kharge said, as Opposition members stood on their feet, shouting "shame, shame".

Amid the uproar, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session Lok Sabha

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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