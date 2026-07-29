Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak bill by voice vote amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote amid repeated disruptions over Opposition allegations related to police action against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Bill proposes stricter punishment for paper leak offences, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. It also increases penalties for organised crimes and service providers, mandates investigations within two months and trials within three months through Special Fast Track Courts, and provides a dedicated appeal mechanism before High Courts.

The amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 27 by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. It seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which came into force in 2024.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised the use of force against students during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest. Shah was not present in the House when the remarks were made.

"The use of force can only be authorised by the Minister or the Prime Minister," he said.

Gandhi's comments drew protests from the Treasury benches, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asking Gandhi to substantiate the allegation.

Replying to the debate, Singh rejected the allegation and said no bullets were fired and no order to open fire had been issued during the protest.

Singh said police had used only tear gas during the operation. He added that an order to open fire can only be issued by a magistrate and not by the police.

Referring to the implementation of the law, Singh said the government acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and that 52 FIRs have been registered since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.

The Bill was later passed by voice vote amid the continued uproar in the House. Soon after its passage, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.