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Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026 with 32 government amendments

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026 with 32 government amendments

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 12.2 trillion.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2026, along with 32 government amendments.

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill.

After the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2026-27 will be complete.

The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 trillion, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the current fiscal ending March 31.

The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 12.2 trillion.

It proposes a gross tax revenue collection of Rs 44.04 trillion and a gross borrowing of Rs 17.2 trillion.

 

The fiscal deficit for FY27 is projected at 4.3 per cent of GDP, lower than 4.4 per cent in the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Finance Bill Lok Sabha Parliament

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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