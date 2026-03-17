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Home / India News / Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 opposition MPs with immediate effect

Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 opposition MPs with immediate effect

The decision was taken after Congress leader K Suresh requested the House to consider the matter

Parliament, Lok sabha

The MPs were suspended for the entire duration of the Budget session scheduled to conclude on April 2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked with immediate effect the suspension of eight opposition members, who were suspended from the House on February 3 for "unruly" behaviour, after Congress leader K Suresh requested the House to consider the matter.

Following the submissions by several opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was a need to draw a 'Laxman Rekha' for the smooth functioning of the House, which both treasury and opposition benches agreed to.

Speaker Om Birla said there is a need to ensure that no placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images are displayed in the House or inside the Parliament complex.

 

Rijiju then moved a motion to remove the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI-M member, which was adopted by a voice vote.

The suspended MPs included Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose of the Congress, and S Ventakesan of the CPI(M).

The eight MPs were suspended on February 3 for "unruly" behaviour following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first half of the ongoing Budget session.

They were suspended for the entire duration of the Budget session scheduled to conclude on April 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Parliament Congress Opposition

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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